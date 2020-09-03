Short Interest in CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Expands By 1,350.0%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CTAM stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

About CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH

A.M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company distributes engineered specialty grades and alloys of metals, as well as offers specialized processing services. Its products include alloy, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

