Short Interest in CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Expands By 1,350.0%

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CTAM stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.99.
About CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH
