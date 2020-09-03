Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 2,266.7% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDTY stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

