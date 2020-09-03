Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 2,266.7% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IDTY stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Ipsidy Company Profile
Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.