NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Cut to $6.50

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE NPTN opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $330.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,891 shares of company stock worth $477,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 203,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.