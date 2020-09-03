Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROXF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Orosur Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.