Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OROXF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Orosur Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
About Orosur Mining
