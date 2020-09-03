Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTHRF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

