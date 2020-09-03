Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after buying an additional 997,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,296,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

