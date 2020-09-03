Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

NTRS opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Analyst Recommendations for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

