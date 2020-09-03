WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $12.82. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 14,646 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRWSY shares. ValuEngine cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

