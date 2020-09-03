Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.77

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $25.58. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 48,230,777 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 65.4% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

