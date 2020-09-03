Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.27

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $125.27 and traded as high as $163.00. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27.

About Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

