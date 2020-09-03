Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.63

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.63 and traded as high as $28.52. Vivendi shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 381 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

