Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $24.87. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 41,195 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

