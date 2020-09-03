Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.93

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $17.85. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 122,616 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

