Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.14. Citizens shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 50,163 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Citizens from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Citizens alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,634,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Citizens by 80.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.