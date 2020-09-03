Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in August

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the July 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pershing Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

