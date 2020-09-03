Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Up 703.4% in August

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 703.4% from the July 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

