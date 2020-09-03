Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the July 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HPMCF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31. Africa Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Africa Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

