Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 761.5% from the July 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 170.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.