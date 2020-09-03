Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the July 30th total of 532,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

