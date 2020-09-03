Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the July 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Greenbrook TMS Inc operates outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. The company's Greenbrook centers offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

