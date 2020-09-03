Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Expands By 808.3%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 808.3% from the July 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE NRT opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,161.97% and a net margin of 85.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.