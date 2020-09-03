Short Interest in Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Expands By 900.0%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Plaintree Systems stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Plaintree Systems has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Plaintree Systems Company Profile

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaintree Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaintree Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29
Invo Bioscience Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54
Invo Bioscience Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.93
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.93
CytRx Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55
CytRx Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55
Citizens Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78
Citizens Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Short Interest Down 92.6% in August
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Short Interest Down 92.6% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report