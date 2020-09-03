Short Interest in Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Expands By 900.0%

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Plaintree Systems stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Plaintree Systems has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.
Plaintree Systems Company Profile
