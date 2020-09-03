Short Interest in Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Expands By 900.0%

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Plaintree Systems stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Plaintree Systems has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

