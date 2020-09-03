Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Fiore Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiore Gold stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

