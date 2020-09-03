Short Interest in Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Increases By 807.6%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, an increase of 807.6% from the July 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Preveceutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Preveceutical Medical Company Profile
