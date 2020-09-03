Short Interest in Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Increases By 807.6%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, an increase of 807.6% from the July 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Preveceutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

