Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 847.4% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

CTTMF stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catena Media in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

