Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 847.4% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

CTTMF stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catena Media in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

