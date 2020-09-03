San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.89. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 108,556 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.53.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 98.43% and a net margin of 75.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

