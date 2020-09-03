Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Lynas Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.83. Lynas shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 127,456 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

Lynas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.