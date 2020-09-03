IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.22

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.22 and traded as high as $33.06. IGM Financial shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 310,768 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$775.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.4785632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.