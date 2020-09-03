Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.90

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $26.60. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 694,732 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 2.9300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

