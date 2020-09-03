Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.18

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $20.31. Finning International shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 728,218 shares changing hands.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.18.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic bought 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$43,436.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at C$307,229.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

