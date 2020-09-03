Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.67

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.67 and traded as high as $24.35. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 563,716 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

