Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.87

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $22.86. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 341,741 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

