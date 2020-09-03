Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.29

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.29 and traded as high as $42.71. Linamar shares last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 75,717 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$923.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

