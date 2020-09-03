CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.24

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as high as $19.06. CI Financial shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 352,666 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.24.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$475.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

