TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.99

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.99 and traded as high as $140.77. TMX Group shares last traded at $137.91, with a volume of 106,432 shares traded.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.52. The business had revenue of C$217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group Ltd will post 6.2910941 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.87%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

