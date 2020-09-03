Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $180.90

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.90 and traded as high as $196.78. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $195.74, with a volume of 322,914 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$203.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion and a PE ratio of 175.71.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.72 million. Analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.32%.

In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,500.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,826,335.

Franco Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

