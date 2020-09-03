Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.02

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.02 and traded as high as $136.71. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $136.65, with a volume of 291,664 shares traded.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$101.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$114.02.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

