Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.17

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.17 and traded as high as $32.50. Exchange Income shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 198,480 shares trading hands.

EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $965.88 million and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$243.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

