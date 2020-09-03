ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.63

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as high as $19.07. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 191,968 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$324.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$666,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$909,994.31. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,340.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

