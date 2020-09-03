Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $8.96. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 25,196,698 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 43.47 and a quick ratio of 37.68.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

