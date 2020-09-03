IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $747.09

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $747.09 and traded as high as $795.00. IG Group shares last traded at $783.50, with a volume of 1,251,877 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price (down previously from GBX 860 ($11.24)) on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 747.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

In other news, insider June Felix sold 34,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60), for a total value of £252,428.40 ($329,842.41). Also, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £25,935 ($33,888.67).

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

