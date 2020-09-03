Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,352.72

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,352.72 and traded as high as $2,530.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,500.00, with a volume of 20,186 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,251.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,352.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.88 million and a P/E ratio of -66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.63%.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

