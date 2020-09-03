Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,236.14

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,236.14 and traded as high as $5,910.00. Intertek Group shares last traded at $5,866.00, with a volume of 286,481 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intertek Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,029.09 ($65.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,684 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,236.14. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

