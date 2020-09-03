LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $373.56

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $373.56 and traded as high as $398.70. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares last traded at $396.70, with a volume of 383,933 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €390.54 and a 200-day moving average of €373.56.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

