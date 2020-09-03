Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $4.75. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 279,761 shares.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $657.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.54.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$1.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Participation Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Participation (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.