3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group plc (LON:III) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $930.20. 3i Group shares last traded at $915.20, with a volume of 1,730,860 shares trading hands.

III has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 852 ($11.13) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 974 ($12.73) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 901.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

