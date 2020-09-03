NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.59

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $174.59 and traded as high as $180.00. NCC Group shares last traded at $179.40, with a volume of 701,519 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.40 ($3.06).

The firm has a market cap of $496.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

