Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,789.79

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,789.79 and traded as high as $3,198.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3,138.00, with a volume of 247,438 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,510 ($32.80) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,046.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,789.79. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alison Platt bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,609 ($34.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,828.40 ($25,909.32).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

