Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,256.99

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,256.99 and traded as high as $1,365.00. Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at $1,324.00, with a volume of 490,756 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,256.99.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,692 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.73), for a total value of £34,457.60 ($45,024.96). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £37,625.52 ($49,164.41).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.