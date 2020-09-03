Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 127,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

